Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after acquiring an additional 174,835 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,260,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $508.53 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $522.21. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

