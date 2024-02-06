Amalgamated Bank Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

