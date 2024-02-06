Amalgamated Bank Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 14.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

