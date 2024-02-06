Amalgamated Bank Has $7.78 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 355.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,307 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,404,000 after buying an additional 1,278,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.