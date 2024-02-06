Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,186.97 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,174.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

