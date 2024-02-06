Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,556 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $227.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.37 and a 200 day moving average of $202.49. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $233.85.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

