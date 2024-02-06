Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.