Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,489,000 after purchasing an additional 223,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Allstate

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.10.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.