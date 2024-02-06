Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.8 %

ZBH opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.