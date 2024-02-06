Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $397.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.02 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.60 and its 200 day moving average is $366.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

