Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,192 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,185.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after buying an additional 419,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $173.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.44 and a 1 year high of $174.46. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.