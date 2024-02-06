Amalgamated Bank Sells 436 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,074,000 after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 627,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $212.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.34 and its 200 day moving average is $228.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,365. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

