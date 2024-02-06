Amalgamated Bank Sells 437 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Crown worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Crown by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

