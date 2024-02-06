Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-0.19 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.190 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313 over the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,752,000 after purchasing an additional 835,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after buying an additional 132,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after buying an additional 3,957,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 95,883 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

