Analysts Offer Predictions for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 325.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 834,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,508,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

