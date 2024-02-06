ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.38% of ANSYS worth $355,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.7 %

ANSYS stock opened at $337.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.