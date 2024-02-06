ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.38% of ANSYS worth $355,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,273,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $337.50 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.