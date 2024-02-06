Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.