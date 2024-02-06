Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $15.79 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,005 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 452.7% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 35,056 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $405.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.36. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $415.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

