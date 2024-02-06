Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2,051.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,354 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Archrock were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Archrock by 70.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 79.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AROC. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Archrock Price Performance

NYSE AROC opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.