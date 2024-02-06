Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after purchasing an additional 817,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.11.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $272.97 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $276.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,114 shares of company stock worth $47,813,989. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

