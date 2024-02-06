Arizona State Retirement System Buys 526 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 705,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 120.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 51,137 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

