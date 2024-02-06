Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

