Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,138 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

