Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 188 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ENS opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. EnerSys has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. EnerSys’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.