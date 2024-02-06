Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,123 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.55% of Assurant worth $267,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 29.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Assurant by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $168.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $173.60. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.76.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

