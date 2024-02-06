Atb Cap Markets Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.40 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.71.

Northland Power Stock Down 4.5 %

Northland Power stock opened at C$23.82 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.85. The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

