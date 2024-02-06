Atb Cap Markets Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,696 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NOV by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,343,000 after buying an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in NOV by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 923,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

