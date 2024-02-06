Atb Cap Markets Comments on Superior Plus Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$701.33 million. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. CIBC increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$9.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.83. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.59.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.