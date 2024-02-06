Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report issued on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.19.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$20.62 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.45 and a 12 month high of C$24.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 102.63%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.