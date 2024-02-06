Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

