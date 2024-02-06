Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,523 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $275.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $182.31 and a 12-month high of $276.72.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

