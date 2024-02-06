Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 16,677 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

