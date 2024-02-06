Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,514 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VOE stock opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

