Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,132 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,036,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,912,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,134,000 after buying an additional 220,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 313,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

