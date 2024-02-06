Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,080 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,879,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IFRA stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.