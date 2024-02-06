Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,186 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.