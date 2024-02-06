Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,664 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $60.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

