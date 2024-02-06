Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $61.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

