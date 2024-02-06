Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 52,892 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 555.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,892 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 147.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FJUL stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $437.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.