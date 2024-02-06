Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,160 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after buying an additional 2,221,134 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,834,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after buying an additional 1,021,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,214,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

