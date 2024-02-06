Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in S&P Global by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $451.54 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $457.46. The firm has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

