Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,090 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

