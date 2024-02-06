Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 955,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

