Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $342.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.93 and its 200 day moving average is $288.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $346.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

