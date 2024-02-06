Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

