Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of O opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

