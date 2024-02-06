Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 118.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $152.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.13.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

