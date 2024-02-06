Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3,387.6% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 356,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 346,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,704,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.61.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

