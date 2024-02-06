Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,276 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

